By Brett Dunlap, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WILLIAMSTOWN — West Virginia highway officials want drivers to remember that the people who work on the roads around the state are people with families they want to go home to every night.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) held a memorial ceremony for the 58 state highway workers who have lost their lives on the job at the West Virginia Fallen Workers Memorial at the West Virginia Welcome Station near Williamstown just off of Interstate 77.

The ceremony was held in conjunction with National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week which is commemorated nationally every third week of April.

“We all want to raise awareness of every driver’s responsibility in every work zone every time,” said WVDOT Spokesperson Jennifer Dooley. “Every time you drive through any work zone, heads up, phones down, attention on the road and follow the speed limit.

“This memorial means a lot to every Department of Transportation worker in West Virginia. Many of us know somebody with a name on that memorial.”

Read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/community-news/2025/04/west-virginia-department-of-transportation-honors-58-state-highway-workers-who-died-on-the-job/