West Virginia Department of Agriculture Coordinator to work one-on-one with farmers

By LISA SUMMERS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has hired three coordinators to help farmers with business development, including one in the Northern Panhandle.

Kacey Gantzer is the first Business Development and Planning Coordinator for the WVDA’s Northern Panhandle region. She will focus on helping farmers from Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler and Pleasants counties. Formerly the sale and aggregation manager for Grow Ohio Valley, Gantzer officially started May 26, but she had been doing similar work for the WVDA part-time for about a year.

