West Virginia DEP pipeline hearing draws crowd in Upshur County

By SARAH GOODRICH

The Inter-Mountain

TENNERTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection hosted a public hearing Monday evening in Upshur County, where many gathered to express their opinions on the next step of the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The main focus of discussion was on the construction stormwater permit, which if approved, would give WVDEP wide ranging inspection and enforcement authority over the project. The permit would provide WVDEP inspection and enforcement authority along the entire construction corridor.

According to WVDEP’s website, the pipeline construction stormwater permit is an additional environmental protection tool that surrounding states do not have. It was created five years ago to address pipeline construction activities that were otherwise exempt from regulations under the federal National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System.