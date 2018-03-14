Latest News:
West Virginia DEP orders Rover Pipeline to stop construction, citing multiple violations

By KATE MISHKIN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Sediment from construction of the Rover Pipeline enters a nearby stream, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
(West Virginia DEP photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State regulators have slapped a cease-and-desist order on a natural gas pipeline, citing multiple water pollution violations, according to a letter made public by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

The 713-mile-long Rover Pipeline, which would transport 3.25 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from processing plants in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania, received the order on March 5 from Scott Mandirola, director of the Division of Water and Waste Management, documents show.

According to the order, DEP officials conducted inspections on four days in February, during which they said they found 14 violations in Doddridge, Tyler and Wetzel counties. The alleged offenses include leaving trash and construction debris partially buried on site, improperly installing perimeter control and failing to inspect or clean public and private roads around the construction site.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/wv-dep-orders-rover-pipeline-to-stop-construction-citing-multiple/article_db7fea0c-d699-58bc-b2d2-a06e1adbfe94.html

Charleston Gazette-Mail

