West Virginia DEP investigating black water discharge in Helen

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

HELEN, W.Va. — Berry Branch, a small stream that runs through Helen into the Winding Gulf, is flowing black.

According to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the discolored water is coming from a discharge pipe from an abandoned Raleigh County mine. The DEP said nearby active mines are all in compliance and not the cause for the discoloration.

In a news release, the DEP said the initial investigation indicates the black water is due to coal dust being carried through the pre-law mine, meaning the mine ceased operation prior to 1977 and has no responsible party.

