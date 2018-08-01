West Virginia Dems are bulk of petition to put Blankenship on ballot
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Preliminary petition data show that registered Democrats make up the lion’s share of the petition to put former coal executive and failed GOP candidate Don Blankenship back on the ballot for U.S Senate in November.
Blankenship is attempting to enter the race as a member of the Constitution Party after finishing third in a six-way Republican primary that went to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Both are trying to unseat incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Of the roughly 4,000 valid signatures processed by the Secretary of State’s Office at last update, Democrats comprised about 45 percent of them, compared to 24 percent for Republicans and 27 percent for unaffiliated voters or voters from minor parties.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/election_2018/congress_2018/dems-are-bulk-of-petition-to-put-blankenship-on-ballot/article_70b1e0b3-3b6e-57ea-8e97-7356a98c9cc4.html
