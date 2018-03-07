West Virginia Democrats concerned about potential cuts, but happy with pay raise outcome

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While some celebrated the passage and signing of a 5 percent pay raise for teachers and all state employees, others expressed concern about what kinds of cuts would come down the line.

Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso said potential cuts to Medicaid worries him.

“We’ve got to see where these cuts are going to come from,” Prezioso said. “I hope they will reconsider and use the governor’s new revenue estimates and move forward on that issue.

“I am concerned about Medicaid cuts,” he continued. “I don’t know how much we could sustain to the Medicaid program.”

