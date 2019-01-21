West Virginia court workers keep eye on potential budget cuts
By CAITY COYNE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — For the first time, West Virginia lawmakers have control over the state’s Supreme Court budget, which will likely be millions of dollars less than it was the previous year.
But that budget isn’t just for the Supreme Court; it also covers courts at the circuit, family and magistrate levels. Still, magistrates and circuit judges say at this point, they don’t see their daily duties being affected.
“Either way, we have a job to do, and we’re going to keep doing it,” said Sandra Dorsey, a Mercer County magistrate. “Less money doesn’t really matter when you’ve still got responsibilities.”
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail