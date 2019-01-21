Latest News:
By January 21, 2019 Read More →

West Virginia court workers keep eye on potential budget cuts

By CAITY COYNE

Charleston Gazette-Mail

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.  — For the first time, West Virginia lawmakers have control over the state’s Supreme Court budget, which will likely be millions of dollars less than it was the previous year.

But that budget isn’t just for the Supreme Court; it also covers courts at the circuit, family and magistrate levels. Still, magistrates and circuit judges say at this point, they don’t see their daily duties being affected.

“Either way, we have a job to do, and we’re going to keep doing it,” said Sandra Dorsey, a Mercer County magistrate. “Less money doesn’t really matter when you’ve still got responsibilities.”

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.