West Virginia county clerks attend conference focused on improving elections

By KAITLYN NEFF

Times West Virginian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is hosting a two-day conference for county clerks and their election staff members to focus on improving election security throughout the state.

The conference began on Monday and will continue through today at the University Holiday Inn. According to West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office deputy chief of staff and director of communications Michael Queen, 53 of the 55 counties are represented at the conference with a total attendance of about 165 people that include county clerks, clerk staff members and presenters.

“This conference is designed specifically for local election officials,” Queen said. “Secretary Warner is the chief election officer for the state, but it’s the 55 county clerks who are the chief election officers of the counties. We entirely work for them by providing them back-up, training and things that are mandated from the Secretary of State’s Office. That’s why we are all so glad they’re here.”

Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/county-clerks-attend-conference-focused-on-improving-elections/article_f591141e-8efa-11e8-a005-ef828050fd0e.html

See more from the Times West Virginian