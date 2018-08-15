West Virginia congressional delegation’s Manchin, Capito, McKinley weigh in on stopped pipelines
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three members of West Virginia’s congressional delegation have weighed in on two controversial natural gas pipelines, urging federal regulators to keep building them.
In a letter dated Monday, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va. urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to allow construction to resume on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Mountain Valley Pipeline as quickly as possible.
Construction on both natural gas pipelines was recently halted after the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that various federal agencies had skirted environmental protections when they approved the projects. FERC issued a stop work order on the Mountain Valley Pipeline late on Aug. 3, and then ordered a halt to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline exactly one week later, on Aug. 10.
