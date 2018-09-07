West Virginia company plays role in July’s Thailand rescue

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In July, the world cheered as all 12 members of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach were rescued from a cave in Tham Luang,Thailand.

One Sophia company played a role in the athletes being brought to safety.

American Airworks, owned by Ray Lambert of Sophia, refurbished a 1980 oxygen boost pump in 2017. That pump was used by rescuers to provide 72 hours of oxygen during the last three days of the rescue effort, which resulted in Thai Navy Seal diver Saman Kunan giving his life for the rescue.

