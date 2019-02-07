Latest News:
By February 7, 2019 Read More →

West Virginia company develops breakthrough technology for NASA

By ERIC HRIN

Times West Virginian

TMC team’s Chief Scientist and Principal Investigator Dr. Max Spolaor (standing) and intern M. J. Durst demonstrates how the system can graph results in 3D.
(Times West Virginian photo by Tammy Shriver)

WHITE HALL, W.Va.  — Scott Zemerick watched a simulated flight of NASA’S SLS (Space Launch System) play out on a TV screen.

He gestured toward the video as it showed the rocket going through the stages of its flight.

The simulation was part of a press conference at the Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility Wednesday to discuss a breakthrough software that will be used on SLS, which is NASA’s replacement for the Space Shuttle.

Read the entire article

See more from the Times West Virginian

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.