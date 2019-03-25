West Virginia community and technical college officials have high hopes for free tuition program

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Community and technical college administrators throughout southern West Virginia are appreciative of legislators passing a free tuition bill this past session, opening doors of educational opportunity to both adults and traditional students fresh out of high school.

But they are eager, too, to know – and perhaps contribute to – the details of implementation, especially when it comes to provisions of drug testing and a tuition payback penalty if students leave the state after graduation.

The bill, Senate Bill 1, provides free tuition to promote workforce training, and it would require those involved to pass a drug test, complete community service and work in the state for two years after a degree is earned without facing a penalty.

