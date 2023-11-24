West Virginia Christmas tree to be lit at U.S. Capitol Tuesday

By Charles Young, WV News

WASHINGTON, DC — West Virginia’s congressional delegation will help welcome the Christmas season to Capitol Hill on Tuesday evening.

Reps. Carol Miller and Alex Mooney and Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin will join House Speaker Mike Johnson and other officials for the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony featuring a 63-foot Norway spruce from the Monongahela National Forest.

The event, which will take place on the West Front Lawn of the Capitol, is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with remarks from Miller.

Ethan Reese, a student from Beverly Elementary School in Randolph County, will serve as the event’s Youth Tree Lighter. From more than 400 entries, Reese was selected as the winner of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree essay contest.

Known as “The People’s Tree,” the Capitol Christmas tree lights up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol during the holiday season and is selected from a different national forest each year.

The Monongahela National Forest was selected to provide the Capitol Christmas tree back in January.

