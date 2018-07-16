West Virginia-Chinese energy deal still moving forward despite Trump tariffs

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Even with President Donald Trump firing back in the trade war with China, the West Virginia official working hands-on with the Chinese on a proposed investment in the state’s natural gas industry still believes the deal will come through.

The Trump administration announced new tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods July 3, including coal, steel, and aluminum and various manufactured goods. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the United States would use its tariff power under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. “As a result of China’s retaliation and failure to change its practices, the president has ordered USTR to begin the process of imposing tariffs of 10 percent on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports,” Lighthizer said. “This is an appropriate response under the authority of Section 301 to obtain the elimination of China’s harmful industrial policies.”

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/business/2018/07/chinese-energy-deal-still-moving-forward-despite-trump-tariffs/

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel