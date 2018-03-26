West Virginia Capitol renovations under way

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Renovations to the West Virginia Capitol building to address water intrusion that is affecting both the outer and inner parts of the building’s dome are into their second month.

The contract was awarded to Wiseman Construction Co., who started the renovations in February. The cost of the project is $10,930,638, and is expected to be completed by January 2020.

Diane Holley-Brown, director of communications for the state Department of Administration, explained the pipes that collect water from the outer dome were in poor condition, causing the water to visibly damage the interior of the rotunda.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/capitol-renovations-under-way/article_59caff4a-2af5-51d7-b31d-b23e2219f8df.html

