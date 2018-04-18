West Virginia candidates’ campaign accounts swell as US House primary approaches
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Campaign filings show Republicans continue to lead Democrats on the financial end of the races in all three U.S. House districts in West Virginia, although Sen. Richard Ojeda, D-Logan, fundraised more than every other candidate in the district last quarter.
Candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives recently filed their last campaign finance disclosures before the May 8 primary.
Filings show three candidates — state House Majority Whip Carol Miller, R-Cabell, and Conrad Lucas in the 3rd District and Ralph Baxter in the 1st District — have put between $120,000 and $240,000 in personal funds to bankroll their races.
https://www.wvgazettemail.com/election_2018/congress_2018/campaign-accounts-swell-as-us-house-primary-approaches/article_580a684e-6066-5fda-ba73-22a1b440ff00.html
