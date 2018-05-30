Latest News:
West Virginia businesses proactive during hep A outbreak

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

Golden Corral employees in Huntington have  been vaccinated for Hepatitis A. The question of whether hepatitis A inoculations should be mandatory for food workers is gaining attention from local, state and federal health officials, business owners and ordinary consumers amid the recent outbreak.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Ryan Fischer)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Amid the questions and concerns swirling in the midst of the region’s hepatitis A outbreak, many business owners are taking a proactive approach toward vaccination to give their workers and customers peace of mind.

John Mandt Jr., owner of Stewarts Original Hot Dogs in Huntington, said as soon as he heard that the recent outbreak of hepatitis A had spread to Cabell County, he made the decision to get himself, his family and all of his employees vaccinated.

“I felt it was a responsibility to my crew, my customers, my family and my community to get everyone vaccinated,” Mandt said. “All 35 employees got the vaccination, including myself and my family, which is 100 percent of our workforce.”

