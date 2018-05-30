West Virginia businesses proactive during hep A outbreak
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Amid the questions and concerns swirling in the midst of the region’s hepatitis A outbreak, many business owners are taking a proactive approach toward vaccination to give their workers and customers peace of mind.
John Mandt Jr., owner of Stewarts Original Hot Dogs in Huntington, said as soon as he heard that the recent outbreak of hepatitis A had spread to Cabell County, he made the decision to get himself, his family and all of his employees vaccinated.
“I felt it was a responsibility to my crew, my customers, my family and my community to get everyone vaccinated,” Mandt said. “All 35 employees got the vaccination, including myself and my family, which is 100 percent of our workforce.”
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/businesses-proactive-during-hep-a-outbreak/article_4e9e9ded-424e-5981-b4c0-b5dfc8d4b30a.html
See more from The Herald-Dispatch