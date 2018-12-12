West Virginia business leaders hear from legislators at annual pre-Legislative conference in Charleston

By JOHN DAHLIA

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A large number of legislators in Charleston for the December Interims found time in between various committee meetings to attend the West Virginia Business and Industry Council’s fifth annual pre-legislative conference Tuesday afternoon.

According to WVBIC Chairman Chris Hamilton, the conference, titled “Building Our Future,” is designed to educate policy makers on issues important to the business community.

“West Virginia, for the first time in recent memory, is experiencing a significant state budget surplus,” Hamilton said. “How this came to be and how we continue to improve our economy is the focus of this year’s Pre-Legislative Conference.”

