West Virginia business embraces solar energy

By ERIC HRIN

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Cliff Jackson has been interested in solar energy since he was in elementary school.

He read about the topic in the “Weekly Reader” publication back in the 1970’s.

“It just fascinated me,” he recalled. Now, he has realized his lifelong dream of installing a solar energy array.

Approximately 60 solar panels were put in place on the rooftop of his business, AllPro Home Improvement, on Fairmont Avenue in Fairmont.

Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/fairmont-business-embraces-solar-energy/article_8cbdaa2c-5f0e-11e8-9c6b-b7ce7b3bc0cb.html

