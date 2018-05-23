West Virginia brewery brings home international gold at World Beer Cup
By JENNIFER GARDNER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It took Parkersburg Brewing Company less than two years to go from “hillbilly homebrewers” to world-class brewery.
The brewpub brought home the gold in the American-style Brown Ale category earlier this month at the World Beer Cup. The honor is the first of its kind to be awarded to a brewery in West Virginia.
“We knew we had a good beer,” said owner and master brewer Dan Curtis. “We hoped for a medal, but to think we would walk away with the gold probably would have been a little arrogant on our part.”
