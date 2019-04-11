West Virginia Board of Education awaits results of forums

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The roundtable forums are done and the surveys are completed.

Now, staff with the West Virginia Department of Education will go through all the discussions and survey data to give the governor and lawmakers information when crafting the agenda for the special session on education.

The state Board of Education heard a report during its monthly meeting Wednesday from state Superintendent of Schools Steve Paine and Stacie Smith, an associate managing director and meditator with the Consensus Building Institute in Cambridge, Mass.