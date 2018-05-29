West Virginia Attorney General: Western Union settlement deadline approaching

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Attorney General in West Virginia Monday issued a notice of a claims deadline for consumers in a settlement with Western Union.

The Western $586 million forfeiture was part of a settlement announced in January 2017 from a multistate investigation of the wire transfer service to send money in a variety of third-party scams, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. Completed claims forms must be returned to the settlement administrator by Thursday, he said.

