West Virginia Attorney general pitches moving Medicaid Fraud Unit

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey talks to the Senate Finance Committee Monday about moving the Medicaid Fraud Unit from the Department of Health and Human Resources.
(West Virginia Legislative Photography photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants lawmakers to turn over the state’s Medicaid Fraud Unit to his office.

The Senate Finance Committee heard from Morrisey during his office’s annual budget presentation Monday afternoon. The office has requested a budget of $4.9 million, which is the same as the office received in fiscal year 2019.

The only additional request the Attorney General’s Office is asking for is for the transfer of the Medicaid Fraud Unit from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

