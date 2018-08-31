West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey supports brief to allow companies to fire employees based on gender identity
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has signed on to a brief asking the United States Supreme Court to rule on whether businesses can fire workers based on their gender identity.
In total, 16 Republican leaders from across the country have joined the brief prepared by Nebraska Attorney General David Bydalek and filed with the Supreme Court on Aug. 23.
The brief was filed with the country’s highest court as part of an appeal of a case from Michigan in which a panel of judges in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals most recently ruled R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. violated Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act by firing a transgender employee, saying the company discriminated against the employee on the basis of the employee’s sex.
