West Virginia Attorney General applauds SCOTUS ruling pausing EPA plan

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey celebrated a decision Thursday by the U.S. Supreme Court to stay a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plan requiring facilities to curtail emissions that impact other states.

The high court made the “correct decision” in its 5-4 ruling to pause the EPA’s Good Neighbor plan, Morrisey said.

“The country’s power grid is already stressed as it is, and now this administration is attempting to add more regulation that’s going to stress the grid even more,” he said. “This decision by the Supreme Court is correct, but the EPA will keep trying to legislate and bypass Congress’s authority — and it has been settled by the Supreme Court: the EPA must regulate within the express boundaries of the statute that Congress passed.”

West Virginia joined Indiana and Ohio in filing a stay application earlier this year challenging the agency’s plan.

They argued the EPA’s plan “is likely to cause electric-grid emergencies as power suppliers strain to adjust to the federal plan’s terms.”

