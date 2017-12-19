West Virginia Army National Guard plans training at Boone County site
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that a plan has been outlined to start immediate economic activity at the former Hobet mine site in Boone County.
Beginning in January, the West Virginia Army National Guard will use a portion of the property as a military training facility for all branches of the service, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
West Virginia Army National Guard Adj. Gen. James Hoyer said the opportunities are “all what was originally proposed for” at the site by the National Guard but the need dictates that movement be made now.
“Designating Hobet as a primary mobility training site is on the table and starting right after the first of the year we intend on doing that,” Hoyer said. “There has also been interest expressed from a couple of Defense service contractors and manufacturers to do training, testing and evaluation there.”
Most of the initial training would be teaching driving techniques in various military vehicles.
“Former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin had a vision to develop this former mountaintop mine site and we believe that this new approach for military applications will allow us to move forward and that it will certainly promote and put the infrastructure in place that lets us get to the work of creating new jobs and business for West Virginia,” Justice said.
Original plans had called for a $100 million, four-lane road into the site; however, use of the existing haul road with $30 million in improvements will adequately serve the current access needs, according to the release.
DOT Secretary Tom Smith said the upgrades include an improved connection to the site at U.S. 119, a bridge to cross the Little Coal River, and pavement and slope work.
“Ultimately, we are going to save a lot of money,” Smith noted.
Commerce Secretary H. Wood Thrasher said his office “will keep pursuing” development at Rock Creek as has been planned since its inception.
