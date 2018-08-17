West Virginia American Water customers could see lower bills

The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia American Water announced the possibility of lower rates Thursday as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 after originally filing a rate increase with the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

The decision is pending approval by the PSC.

If approved as proposed, West Virginia American Water would reduce its rates by an average of 3.5 percent effective Sept. 1 to reflect its federal tax savings from Sept. 1 until the PSC sets new rates in February 2019, which would provide a savings to customers of approximately $2.2 million. For the average residential customer, the monthly savings will be $1.60 for water and $2.17 for wastewater.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/water-customers-could-see-lower-bills/article_fb773171-4b80-50a5-a747-91962242be20.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch