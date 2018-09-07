West Virginia American water crisis settlement checks approved
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first batch of settlement checks to residents and businesses affected by the 2014 Kanawha Valley water crisis will go in the mail one week from Friday or Monday.
On Thursday, lawyers for the residents and businesses, and the settlement administrator, asked U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver for permission to distribute checks.
Copenhaver said he approved and will submit written approval, too, said Anthony Majestro, a lawyer for the residents affected by the 2014 chemical spill.
