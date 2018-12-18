West Virginia Agriculture Department unveils legislative wish list

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With Christmas a week away, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture has a wish list for legislators when they return to Charleston in 2019.

The department released its 2019 legislative agenda Monday for the legislative session starting Wednesday, Jan. 9. Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said many of the recommendations will help his office run more efficiently and allow the agency to better safeguard the state’s food supply.

