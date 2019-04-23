West Virginia AG Morrisey warns of Social Security scams targeting residents

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey is warning consumers of an effort by con artists who are posing as Social Security Administration workers and stealing personally identifiable information.

The increasingly prevalent scam relies upon unsolicited phone calls and various excuses to steal Social Security numbers and other sensitive information, Morrisey said.

Dozens of West Virginia consumers, on average, are reporting similar activity each week, according to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. The impersonators often claim the consumer has a compromised Social Security number or a frozen account, which in turn, threatens the person’s monthly check.

