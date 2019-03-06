West Virginia AG Morrisey joins other attorneys general in advocating for ‘robocall’ legislation

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Attorneys general of states and territories across the country sent a letter to the U.S. Senate expressing support of legislation that aims to allow for cracking down on illegal “robocalls” and phone call location spoofing.

Led by the attorneys general of North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire and Mississippi, the letter was sent by a coalition that includes the attorneys general of all 50 states as well as those of Washington, D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a statement that the legislation, called the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act or TRACED Act, will help expand his office’s ability to combat the issue.

