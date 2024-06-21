West Virginia 4-H celebrates Pollinator Week at WVU Jacksons Mill

By Logan Cottrell, The Exponent Telegram

WESTON, W.Va. — This week was buzzing with excitement at Jackson’s Mill as campers and counselors alike celebrated National Pollinator Week.

National Pollinator Week is dedicated to celebrating diverse pollinators that range from bees to butterflies and publicizing how they help with agriculture around the country.

“We chose to do a class on pollinators because they are so important to our society as a whole,” said David Hartley, Preston County 4-H Extension agent. “They play a huge role in agriculture, and so pollinators are something that we use commercially all the time.

“Bees get shipped across the country all year long to pollinate all sorts of different things. So we want to be able to teach the students the overall importance of bees and other pollinators,” he said.

Emily Carruthers, a 4-H member, has a lot of experience with bees and other pollinators.

“I have generally been working with pollinators since I was in eighth grade,” she said. “At first, I started out doing a community garden that then evolved into working with pollinators. Getting involved with pollinators really helped me learn more about the environment.”

