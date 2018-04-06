Latest News:
West Virginia 2nd District congressional Democratic primary candidates talk health care

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Democratic Senate candidate Paula Jean Swearengin, left, and Democratic Congressional candidates Aaron Scheinberg and Talley Sergent speak at a Congressional debate Thursday at the LaBelle Theatre in South Charleston.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two Democrats running to unseat Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., spelled out their health care platforms Thursday at the LaBelle Theatre in South Charleston.

The biggest policy gap in the forum between Talley Sergent and Aaron Scheinberg came when they were asked whether they would support a universal health care program.

Scheinberg said he would fight to preserve the Affordable Care Act (commonly known as Obamacare), work to drive up enrollment, and hold drug companies accountable for price gouging. However, he stopped short of a full-throated endorsement of universal health care.

