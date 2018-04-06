West Virginia 2nd District congressional Democratic primary candidates talk health care
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two Democrats running to unseat Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., spelled out their health care platforms Thursday at the LaBelle Theatre in South Charleston.
The biggest policy gap in the forum between Talley Sergent and Aaron Scheinberg came when they were asked whether they would support a universal health care program.
Scheinberg said he would fight to preserve the Affordable Care Act (commonly known as Obamacare), work to drive up enrollment, and hold drug companies accountable for price gouging. However, he stopped short of a full-throated endorsement of universal health care.
