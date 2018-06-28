Latest News:
Well-being of West Virginia children improves, but still worse than most

By LORI KERSEY

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Tricia Kingery, executive director of West Virginia KIDS COUNT, speaks during a press conference about the 2018 KIDS COUNT Data Book Wednesday morning.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Lori Kersey)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The well-being of West Virginia children has generally improved, but kids here still fare worse than most, according to an analysis released Wednesday by a national child advocacy group.

The state ranks 40th for child well-being, according to the 2018 KIDS COUNT Data Book released Wednesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The state’s ranking is up from 43rd last year, said Tricia Kingery, executive director of West Virginia KIDS COUNT.

Kingery said the state’s 39th ranking three years ago was its highest within the past 10 years.

