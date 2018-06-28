Well-being of West Virginia children improves, but still worse than most
By LORI KERSEY
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The well-being of West Virginia children has generally improved, but kids here still fare worse than most, according to an analysis released Wednesday by a national child advocacy group.
The state ranks 40th for child well-being, according to the 2018 KIDS COUNT Data Book released Wednesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The state’s ranking is up from 43rd last year, said Tricia Kingery, executive director of West Virginia KIDS COUNT.
Kingery said the state’s 39th ranking three years ago was its highest within the past 10 years.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/health/well-being-of-wv-children-improves-but-still-worse-than/article_2553e334-72c7-5482-bb57-562a7a342e47.html
