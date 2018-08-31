HD Media

The Logan Banner

WELCH, W.Va. — The season two finale of “Returning The Favor” on Facebook Watch is shining a good light on Southern West Virginia.

Just released on Tuesday, Aug. 28, the show features host Mike Rowe, who is famous for “Dirty Jobs,” and his team heading out to Welch, West Virginia, to share the story of Linda McKinney, operator of the local Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Bank.

Through Linda’s hard work, the food bank was able to feed around 15,000 people last year in McDowell County, which is in the heart of West Virginia’s struggling coal country. However, due to severe leaks, the pantry is in desperate need a of a new roof in order to keep the building in operation.

Read the entire article: http://www.loganbanner.com/features/welch-food-bank-highlighted-on-new-mike-rowe-tv-series/article_71e035f6-0e97-5e80-b2cb-e1891b023428.html

See more from The Logan Banner