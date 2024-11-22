Way past turkey

By Laura Dean Bennett, The Pocahontas Times

MARLINTON, W.Va. — I know it may be heresy to suggest this, but Americans might just as well have chosen fish and seafood as traditional Thanksgiving fare, after all, according to Early American historians, seafood likely comprised a large portion of the first Thanksgiving meal.

Fowl, including wild turkey, may or may not have been on the Pilgrims’ menu – but it’s pretty sure that seafood was.

Mayflower passenger and Plymouth colony leader Edward Winslow wrote in his journal that the Plymouth Bay was “full of lobsters” as well as mussels, eels and a “variety of other fish.”

In any event, in the ensuing three hundred years or so, America has placed turkey center stage on the Thanksgiving menu – a menu that includes standard side dishes – dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

Regional variations of the modern Thanksgiving meal reflect the rich diversity of America as well as the unique history of each American family.

Particular family preferences, ethnic and regional influences have given America some interesting departures from what are usually considered traditional Thanksgiving foods.

Of course it’s impossible to generalize, but I’m going to do so anyway.

