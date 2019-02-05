W.Va. Senate passes education reform package

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate has passed signature education legislation that divided the body along mostly party lines.

Senate Bill 451, the education omnibus bill, passed out of the Senate Monday in a 18-16 vote. Two Senate Republicans — Kenny Mann, R-Monroe, and Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur — continued to vote with Senate Democrats against the bill after they voted for failed amendments to remove controversial provisions from the bill.

“It’s a historic, great day for the State of West Virginia,” said Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, at a press conference held immediately after the vote Monday afternoon. “We are so thrilled about the vote today and the aspect of finally, comprehensively, reforming the education system in West Virginia.”

