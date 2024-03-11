W.Va. Senate concludes 2024 legislative session

West Virginia Press Association Staff Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Senate wrapped up the 2024 legislative session on Saturday, with passionate debate over a plan to create exemptions for childhood vaccination requirements.

Introduced by Del. Laura Kimble, R-Harrison, the contentious HB 5105 will allow “private and parochial schools to elect, in writing, to develop a policy that exempts them from the current vaccine requirements.”

The bill would further exempt virtual public school students from vaccine requirements. However, any student, regardless of the type of schooling they are enrolled in, who participates in WVSSAC-sanctioned activities would be required to meet all vaccination stipulations.

While the Senate Health Committee recommended passage of the bill, Committee Chair Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, did not.

“Vaccines are a victim of their own success,” Maroney said. “We go from tens-of-millions dying every year in the world, to 700,000 is where we’re at today with preventable deaths because of vaccines. The generation now that’s promoting this type of legislation, they didn’t have to be the moms that were scared to death of where their kids went or who their kids played with.”

“Vaccines are their own worst enemy – they’ve been too good,” Maroney continued. “We come closer to losing herd-immunity every day when you see these people crossing our border. […] No matter who’s coming across, do you really think they’re stopping to get their polio vaccine?”

Maroney explained numerous prenatal risks associated with a lack of vaccinations, further noting that it was those risks which, in part, led to abortions being legalized in the United States.

“There’s not one person sitting in this room right this minute that knows more about this topic than I do, even though you think you do,” Maroney said. “I’m not arrogant, I’m truthful. This is a bad bill for West Virginia. It’s a step backwards. There is no question there will be negative effects to families, to children, and immuno-compromised adults.”

According to Maroney, the bill also creates the potential for significant financial concern.

“When you add people who choose to not get vaccines to our insurance pool, we all get to pay higher insurance rates,” Maroney said. “What we’re about to do to the kids and adults of West Virginia, it’s an embarrassment for me to be a part of it, and it should be an embarrassment for everybody.”

Also rising in opposition of the bill was Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, who quipped, “We could entitle this bill the ‘Make Polio Great Again Act of 2024.’”

“We’ve had these vaccinations for children for 60 years,” Woelfel continued. “The irony of this bill is the parents that want religious freedom. I respect that. But on the other hand, their own innocent, healthy, vulnerable children may pay the price by suffering severe injury or death – death.”

Further bills which passed the Senate on Saturday include:

HB 5668: Creating the Responsible Gaming and Research Act. The bill passed 25 – seven.

HB 5694: Relating to the Firearms Industry Nondiscrimination Act. The bill passed 32 – 0.

HB 4793: The “moonshine bill.” The bill passed 18 – 14.

HB 4880: Creating social security exemptions in personal income tax. The bill passed 32 – 0.

HB 4883: Increasing annual salaries of certain state employees. The bill passed 32 – 0.

HB 5262: Creating a “teachers bill of rights.” The bill passed 32 – 0.

HB 4956: Creating the Oral Health and Cancer Rights act. The bill passed 32 – 0.

HB 5162: Creating a program to promote and expand registered apprenticeship initiatives. The bill passed 32 – 0.

All bills noted, except HB 5694 and HB 4956 completed legislative action, and will be reported to Gov. Jim Justice for his approval. While the Senate passed HB 5694 and HB 4956, time expired before the House of Delegates was able to review the Senate’s proposed changes.

Lawmakers are scheduled to return to Charleston on April 14 for the start of the second scheduled interim session of 2024.