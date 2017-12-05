U.S. Sen. Manchin releases weekly W.Va. energy report

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, on Tuesday released a report detailing the price and production levels of coal as well as natural gas prices in Appalachia and nationally.

For the week ending Dec. 1, 2017, estimated U.S. coal production totaled approximately 14.1 million short tons. This production estimate is roughly 5.6% lower than last week’s estimate and 13.9% lower than the production estimate in the comparable week in 2016.