W.Va. officials issue statements on death of Webster County DOH employee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia officials issued the following statements related to the death of a 22-year-old West Virginia Division of Highways worker in Webster County on Monday, Dec. 4.

Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement:

“Cathy and I are heartbroken upon learning of the death of a West Virginia Division of Highways worker early this morning during a fire at the DOH Headquarters in Webster County. It’s tragic to lose one of our state employees, especially one so young. We ask all West Virginians to join us in praying for the family, friends and co-workers of this young man.”

W.Va. Secretary of Transportation Tom Smith issued the following statement:

“Early this morning, there was a fire at our Webster County Maintenance Headquarters. Tragically, one of our team members lost their life. Knowing what to say in these situations is always difficult for us, but as Secretary of Transportation, I will tell you that we are devastated and heartbroken and I hope, in the coming days, I can reach out to the family and personally express our sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and co-workers.”