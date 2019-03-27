W.Va.’s road maintenance list underlines shortages of workers, equipment
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Inside the towering stack of binders now in West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s possession is a list of every road in the state that needs some sort of attention, but the biggest roadblock will not be tackling the list, but finding the manpower and equipment to tackle the problems.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation released the list of roads submitted to the department by each district Monday night. Justice last week had directed all of the district managers to compile a list of all the secondary roads in the most need of maintenance.
Each of the 55 county supervisors and district managers within the DOT’s 10 districts submitted long, sometimes handwritten, lists of roads and the type of maintenance needed.
