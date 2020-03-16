W.Va. Power to delay start of 2020 baseball season

Marshall baseball games, Suddenlink High School Showcase in March have been canceled

Release from the W.Va. Power:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (March 16, 2020) – In conjunction with Minor League Baseball’s announcement that the start of the 2020 season has been delayed indefinitely, the West Virginia Power has made several changes to upcoming events at Appalachian Power Park, as well as shut down certain parts of its facility for the time being. When more information is available regarding the start of the 2020 season, the Power will report such news via e-mail, our social media pages and on our website (www.wvpower.com).

We are working closely with Minor League Baseball, the South Atlantic League and our local health agencies to ensure the safety of our fans, players and staff at Appalachian Power Park. More information on our ticketing policy for the 2020 season will be provided at a later date. Fans can continue to purchase single-game tickets and mini plans online at wvpower.com.

The Marshall University baseball games against Virginia Tech, slated for March 17, and West Virginia University, on the docket for March 25, have been canceled in line with the school and conference’s decisions to suspend athletic events for the time being. Anyone with tickets for those games should contact the respective university that they purchased them from for information about refunds/exchanges. Additionally, the Suddenlink High School Baseball Showcase, scheduled for March 26-28, has been canceled as well, and will not be made up. The High School Baseball State Championships in June are still on, as of now. More information will be communicated about that event at a later time.

Furthermore, the team’s on-site merchandise store, The Power Outlet, is closed until further notice. Fans wishing to purchase merchandise must do so online at power.milbstore.com. Anyone with questions about an existing or new order should contact Melissa Belcher at mbelcher@wvpower.com. Also, The Power Box Office will not open today, March 16, as originally scheduled.

For more information regarding tickets and the 2020 season, please call the Power at 304-344-BATS, visit us online at wvpower.com or check our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented time, and hope to provide you with more information soon.

Any media requesting informational interviews, please contact David Kahn at dkahn@wvpower.com.