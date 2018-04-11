W.Va. PEIA Task Force gets crash course in PEIA operations, expenses
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For about two hours Tuesday, members of the PEIA Task Force got a crash course in all things PEIA, including how the health care plan provider operates and why, like most health insurance programs, it is seeing its costs increase annually.
“It’s our responsibility to understand this plan,” task force chairman and Justice administration chief of staff Mike Hall told the 29-member panel. “As has been said by many, ‘Fix PEIA.’ Well, you gotta know what you’re fixing.”
PEIA Executive Director Ted Cheatham presented members with an overview of what he called “the wonderful world of PEIA,” encompassing a 100-plus page Powerpoint presentation.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/wv-peia-task-force-gets-crash-course-in-peia-operations/article_0f430355-b571-53dd-8e72-d061473dc4d0.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail