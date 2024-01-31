W.Va. National Guard Commander addresses Legislative Veterans Caucus

West Virginia Press Association Staff Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Major General Bill Crane, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, addressed members of the Legislative Veterans Caucus on Tuesday, to provide an update as to the goings on within West Virginia’s military ranks. Some 12 members of the Veterans Caucus attended Crane’s address, which was presented in the House Chamber in the capitol building.

“The West Virginia (National) Guard is renowned worldwide,” Crane told caucus members. “Every time we’re deployed, and we go anywhere, I get a lot of fan letters about who we’re sending out to do missions.”

West Virginia’s National Guard consists of the state’s Army and Air National Guard divisions. As adjutant general, Crane is the senior officer in command of both divisions. Crane was made adjutant general in January 2021, after the retirement of former Adjutant General James Hoyer.

“When COVID hit, we finally had the Air and the Army (National Guard) working together more than I’ve ever seen them work together,” Crane began. “I watched them become more of a family than two different organizations.”

“That doesn’t mean I don’t pick on my Air Force brethren,” Crane added with a laugh. “I’m sorry, I’m just going to do that – I can because I’m the two star (general), and I can get away with it. We like to kid each other, but we get out and get the job done.”

“We have a lot of humor,” Crane said. “I make fun of the Air Force, and they make fun of the Army when I’m not around, but when somebody outside of West Virginia wants to give us crap, we’re gonna walk up and kick somebody’s ass. That’s just the way we are – we protect each other.”

Crane explained that his main priorities as adjutant general are “taking care of our members, their families, their employers, and our retirees.”

“We kind of lost connection with our retirees for a little while,” Crane noted. “COVID was a big part of that. So we started a ‘Retiree Day’ to bring them back in, have them meet with the VA and the different entities that show up – a lot of times it’s just them getting to see some of their fellow retirees and saying, ‘Hey man, you’re still alive. That’s awesome.’ Sometimes that’s really what it’s about.”

As part of his focus on retirees, Crane explained, he is also looking toward the future.

“We have to make sure every part of our family feels as though they are valued, and that we are there to take care of them,” Crane said. “When we do that, they will go out and talk good things about the Guard. My son is in the Guard. It is absolutely a family business, and it has been for a long time.”

According to Crane, his next priority is “making sure we have our units as ready as we can.”

“For a long time, we were in counter-terrorism, so we were living on big FOBs (Forward Operating Bases),” Crane explained. “Now I’m telling them (members) that they’ve got to quit that mentality. We’re not going to be able to live on those big FOBs anymore, if you watch what’s going on with the war in Ukraine and what’s going on in Israel. If you live on a big FOB, you’re a big target.”

“We’re going to have to be constantly moving,” Crane added. “I’m getting them out of the ‘big tent’ mentality, and back to the World War II ‘pup tent’ process.”

With regard to inclusivity and diversity within the West Virginia National Guard, Crane said, “I’ve kind of changed it around.”

“I want to make sure that everybody feels like they’re part of the organization,” Crane explained. “I don’t care about race, color, creed – whatever. I want them to join.”

“We’ve done some things with this that, as a male in the organization, I would have never thought about,” Crane noted. “We actually ordered some lactation pods, and we’ve done some different things to make sure that people have the opportunity to feel a part of the organization, and have an opportunity to do the things they need to do to be there and participate.”

In addition to lactation pods for breastfeeding Guard members, Crane noted the recent creation of a “child development center,” which provides child care for serving members.

“If somebody has the willingness to raise their right hand and say ‘I want to support and defend the constitution of the United States and the State of West Virginia,’” Crane added. “Then they’re absolutely part of my team.”

Special thanks to Del. Rick Hillenbrand for allowing access to the January 30 meeting of the Legislative Veterans Caucus.