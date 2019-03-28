W.Va. Justice, Judge named 2019 Bar Foundation Fellows

Press Release from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison and Thirteenth Judicial Circuit (Kanawha County) Judge Jennifer Bailey have been named 2019 Bar Foundation Fellows.

They and other 2019 Fellows will be honored at a dinner at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at the Charleston Marriott Town Center.

Bar Foundation Fellows are judges and lawyers whose professional, public and private careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the welfare of their communities and honorable service to the legal profession. There have been about

375 lawyers and judges selected as Fellows from the approximately 6,000 judges and lawyers in West Virginia.

Justice Hutchison was appointed to the Supreme Court in December 2018 by Governor Jim Justice. He previously was appointed to the bench in the Tenth Judicial Circuit (Raleigh County) by then-Governor Gaston Caperton in 1995, and he was elected to that seat in 1996 and re-elected in 2000, 2008 and 2016.

As a circuit judge, Justice Hutchison was a member of the Supreme Court’s MassLitigation Panel and was a judicial representative on the Commission to Study Residential Placement of Children. He was appointed several times to sit on the Supreme Court when a Justice was recused. He also served as treasurer, secretary, vice president, and president of the West Virginia Judicial Association and was chairman and vice-chairman of the association’s legislative and pensions committees.

He born in and raised in Beckley, West Virginia. He has a 1972 bachelor’s degreein history and political science from Davis and Elkins College and a 1980 law degree from West Virginia University College of Law.

He was assistant basketball coach at Davis and Elkins College (1972 to 1974) and was dorm director and assistant basketball coach at Concord University (1975 to 1977). After law school, he practiced law in Raleigh County for ten years with Gorman, Sheatsley and Hutchison. In 1991 he opened the Nationwide Insurance West Virginia Trial Division Office and served as its managing trial attorney for four years. From 1974 to 1975 he also taught and coached in Raleigh County Schools. During holiday and summer breaks from school he worked as a construction laborer, a carpenter’s helper, anda framing carpenter, and one summer he worked as a steelworker on the bridge construction over the New River in Hinton, West Virginia.