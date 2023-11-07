W.Va. House of Delegates: Erica Moore takes Oath of Office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Erica Moore of Spencer became the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates Nov. 6, carefully signing the oath in the Chamber atop a lightly dusted sheet of plastic that separates the wood of the House Clerk’s desk from omnipresent renovations.

Moore was appointed to serve the 15th Delegate District, which is made up of Roane County and part of Wirt County, to complete the unexpired term of former Delegate Riley Keaton, R-Roane, who was in attendance.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw administered the oath as Moore stood with two of their three sons, Cole and Cam, along with daughter-in-law Lillian, and her husband Richard held a bible.

“I thought and prayed on it,” Moore said when asked about accepting the appointment to the House, saying she wants to use the position to help her community.

Moore is the former clerk for the Water and Sewer Department of the City of Spencer. She is a West Virginia University graduate with a degree in computer science and she has spent time managing her family’s oil and gas business.

Moore will receive committee assignments and they will be added to her contact information listed on the West Virginia Legislature’s website at a later date.