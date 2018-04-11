W.Va. Governor to sign six bills into law today

By ANDREA LANNOM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice will conduct a ceremonial bill signing today, signing six bills including one that would authorize public schools to distribute excess food to students.

The bill says one in four children in West Virginia experiences food insecurity. The bill notes that every day, schools have food that is uneaten or thrown away when it could instead be reused.

The bill establishes the Shared Table Initiative, which encourages schools to collect unused food and make it available through the day to students who may be hungry. The initiative also would provide a way to discretely distribute food for kids to take home. The bill does not require school cafeterias to produce extra food.

