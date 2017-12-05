W.Va. Gov. Justice presents $1.4M check for IEI fire expenses

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice presented the Wood County Commission with a $1.4 million check Monday to cover the expenses of fighting an industrial fire in late October.

Justice presented the commission with a check for $1,466,299.15 to cover the expenses of fighting the fire at the IEI Plastics facility in Parkersburg.

The fire at the IEI warehouse on Camden Avenue, the former Ames shovel plant, occurred the early morning of Oct. 21 and burned for more than a week, sending a thick black plume of smoke hundreds of feet into the air that was seen as far north as Cambridge, Ohio.

See more of this article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2017/12/gov-justice-presents-1-4m-check-for-iei-fire-expenses/

Related stories: