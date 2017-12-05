Latest News:
W.Va. Gov. Justice presents $1.4M check for IEI fire expenses

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — Gov. Jim Justice presented the Wood County Commission with a $1.4 million check Monday to cover the expenses of fighting an industrial fire in late October.

West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy speaks at a ceremony at the state Capitol in Charleston Monday where Gov. Jim Justice presented the Wood County Commission with a check for $1,466,299.15 to cover the expenses of fighting the fire at the IEI Plastics facility in Parkersburg. Those attending included Sens. Donna Boley, R-Pleasants, and Mike Azinger, R-Wood, Delegates Bill Anderson, R-Wood, John Kelly, R-Wood, Vernon Criss, R-Wood, and Ray Hollen, R-Wirt, as well as Wood County Commissioners Blair Couch, Jimmy Colombo and Robert Tebay and Wood County Administrator Marty Seufer. (News and Sentinel photo by Brett Dunlap)

Justice presented the commission with a check for $1,466,299.15 to cover the expenses of fighting the fire at the IEI Plastics facility in Parkersburg.

The fire at the IEI warehouse on Camden Avenue, the former Ames shovel plant, occurred the early morning of Oct. 21 and burned for more than a week, sending a thick black plume of smoke hundreds of feet into the air that was seen as far north as Cambridge, Ohio.

