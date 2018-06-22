W.Va. Gov. Justice assesses his performance two years into term

By JIM WORKMAN

For the Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is a bottom-line guy.

Sprinkled throughout his recent conversations and news conferences are comments like, “The net of the whole thing is just this,” or, “At the end of the day …”

When he says his accomplishments thus far as governor of the state of West Virginia may be his greatest — just two years into his first term — that’s saying a mouthful, to borrow the type of homespun idiom the man is known for.

To be governor of West Virginia, which pays $150,000 annually, the billionaire businessman stepped away from a career in agriculture, mining and a role as owner and CEO of “America’s Resort,” The Greenbrier, to run for office. At age 65, he decided becoming governor would give him his best shot at helping raise his beloved home state “out of 50th place.”

